Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Bought by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Escalade makes up 4.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Escalade worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Escalade by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Escalade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Escalade by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Escalade by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

ESCA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

