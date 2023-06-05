Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.38. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 2,536,044 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

