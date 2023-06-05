Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Position Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,363 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $9.55. 11,931,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

