EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $212.14

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $212.14 and last traded at $213.84, with a volume of 412588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 18.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.