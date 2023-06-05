EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $212.14

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $212.14 and last traded at $213.84, with a volume of 412588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.65.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
