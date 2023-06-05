EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $984.52 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $984.52 million and $82.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,042,827 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

