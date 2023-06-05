Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.87.

About Entourage Health

(Get Rating)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.