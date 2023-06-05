Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $16.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHAB. Citigroup cut their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Enhabit Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $612.72 million and a PE ratio of 15.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

