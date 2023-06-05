Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

