EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Sells £105,984.88 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.51), for a total transaction of £105,984.88 ($130,974.89).

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Southby bought 10 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,552 ($19.18) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($191.79).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Peter Southby bought 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,838 ($22.71) per share, for a total transaction of £147.04 ($181.71).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,342 ($16.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £849.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,580.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,250 ($15.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,918 ($23.70). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,536.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,748.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

