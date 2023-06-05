EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Sells £105,984.88 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.51), for a total transaction of £105,984.88 ($130,974.89).
Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Peter Southby bought 10 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,552 ($19.18) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($191.79).
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Peter Southby bought 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,838 ($22.71) per share, for a total transaction of £147.04 ($181.71).
EMIS Group Stock Performance
LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,342 ($16.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £849.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,580.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,250 ($15.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,918 ($23.70). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,536.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,748.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.
EMIS Group Company Profile
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.
