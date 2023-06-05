Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,753,000 after buying an additional 760,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after buying an additional 752,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $82.40. 1,070,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

