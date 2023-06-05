Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -1.47. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.