Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Leidos makes up approximately 1.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Down 0.8 %

Leidos stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 341,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,888. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

