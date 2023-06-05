Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.18 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,178,000. Progressive makes up approximately 9.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $129.38. 812,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,624. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.