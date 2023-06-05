Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. EverCommerce comprises approximately 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of EverCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. 125,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,098. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,191 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $66,181.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock worth $147,868. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

