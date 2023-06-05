Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,958 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000. American International Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,468. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

