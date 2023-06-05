Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.