Efforce Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. Efforce has a market cap of $11.67 million and $356,362.20 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

