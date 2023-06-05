Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 39,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,825. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $227,258.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,446.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 111,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,044.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.