EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $348,121.33 and $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 67.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00339840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0011604 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.