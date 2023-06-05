DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $32.29. 17,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 83,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $4,080,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

