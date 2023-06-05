DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $32.29. 17,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 83,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
DXP Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $4,080,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
