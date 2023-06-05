Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Dowlais Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Dowlais Group stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 126.90 ($1.57). 3,336,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,599. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,538.00. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.83).

Insider Activity

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Philip Harrison acquired 23,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,756.25 ($36,772.43). In other news, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith bought 81,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £99,166.48 ($122,548.79). Also, insider Philip Harrison bought 23,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,756.25 ($36,772.43). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,560 shares of company stock worth $16,101,619. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

