Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Dowlais Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Dowlais Group stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 126.90 ($1.57). 3,336,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,599. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,538.00. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.83).
