Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $178.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $166.12 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.48.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.