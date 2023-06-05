Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $166.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $159.12 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

