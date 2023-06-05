Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.09

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 227808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSCSY. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.