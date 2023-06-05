Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Up to $112.96

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.96, but opened at $117.21. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $113.68, with a volume of 179,086 shares.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $561.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 105.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 489.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
