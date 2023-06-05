Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,999 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,501. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

