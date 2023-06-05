DeversiFi (DVF) Price Hits $0.68

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 1,156.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $67.70 million and $298.83 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeversiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.