Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

DELL stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

