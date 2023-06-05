Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.82. 864,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.24. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

