Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
