Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.