CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up to $153.53

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $153.53, but opened at $158.04. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $155.70, with a volume of 9,162 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $503,738. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 279.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

