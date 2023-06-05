Crypto Snack (SNACK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

