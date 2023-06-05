Crypterium One Day Volume Reaches $417,721.64 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $5.86 million and $417,721.64 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,383,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

