CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

