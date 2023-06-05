Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 8,000 ($98.86) target price on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.62) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($101.33) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($107.51) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,840 ($96.89).

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:CRDA traded up GBX 107.89 ($1.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,247.89 ($77.21). The company had a trading volume of 143,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,524. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($72.44) and a one year high of GBX 7,521.83 ($92.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,327.35, a PEG ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,615.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,720.30.

Insider Activity at Croda International

About Croda International

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($600,963.91). In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($600,963.91). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($85.53), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,270,189.95). 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.