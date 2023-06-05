Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 8,000 ($98.86) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.62) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($101.33) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($107.51) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,840 ($96.89).

Croda International Price Performance

LON CRDA traded up GBX 107.89 ($1.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,247.89 ($77.21). The stock had a trading volume of 143,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,615.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,720.30. The company has a market cap of £8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.35, a P/E/G ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.64. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($72.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($92.95). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Insider Transactions at Croda International

About Croda International

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($600,963.91). In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($600,963.91). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($85.53), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,270,189.95). Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

