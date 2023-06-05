Critical Analysis: biote (BTMD) & Its Rivals

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare biote to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 94.85 biote Competitors $290.52 million -$110.28 million -1.80

biote’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

biote has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares biote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for biote and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 215 568 822 47 2.42

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 82.78%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 101.79%. Given biote’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

biote beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

