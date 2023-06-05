Creditcoin Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $67.73 million and $19.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008131 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.