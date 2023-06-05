Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.65. 1,728,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,268,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.