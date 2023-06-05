Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Couchbase accounts for 9.5% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.05% of Couchbase worth $31,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solel Partners LP grew its position in Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Up 5.4 %

Couchbase stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.