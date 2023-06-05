Couchbase (BASE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $959.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Couchbase by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

