Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654,860 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Copart worth $256,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 694.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 213,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,044 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 469,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,754. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

