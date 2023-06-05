Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 56,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.99. 37,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,374. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

CWCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also

