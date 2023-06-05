Conflux One Day Volume Reaches $63.61 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $749.90 million and approximately $63.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,827.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00346302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00548592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00066936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00426373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,480,317 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,884,231,710.865132 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.26789863 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $65,004,735.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

