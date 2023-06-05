Comparing Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Yandex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yandex and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 10.91% 6.45% 3.61% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $7.42 billion 0.73 $561.10 million $2.66 5.60 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Yandex has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yandex beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The Ride-hailing segment includes Yandex Taxi in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA, and Uber in Russia and CIS. The Yandex Drive segment represents car-sharing business. The FoodTech segment includes Yandex Eats, ready-to-eat and grocery delivery service; and Yandex Lavka, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service. The Yandex Delivery segment represents last mile logistics solution for individuals and enterprises. The Yandex Market segment includes e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent. The Media Services segment includes the subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex Afisha and production center Yandex

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

