Comparing Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -1.91% 2.55% 1.57% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Luna Innovations and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

This table compares Luna Innovations and bioAffinity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $109.50 million 2.83 $9.28 million ($0.07) -132.55 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats bioAffinity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure. Its distributed fiber optic sensing products help designers and manufacturers more efficiently develop new and innovative products by measuring stress, strain, and temperature at a high resolution for new designs or manufacturing processes. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.