Comparing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Baidu alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 11.39% 7.18% 4.19% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 16 0 2.94 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Baidu and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.63%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $126.41 billion 0.36 $1.10 billion $5.66 23.58 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Baidu beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.