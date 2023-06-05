Comparing Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -15.81% -19.60% -6.72% Alithya Group -3.44% -8.57% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Momentive Global and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momentive Global and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 5 0 0 2.00 Alithya Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 90.97%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $480.92 million 2.96 -$89.89 million ($0.51) -18.53 Alithya Group $506.45 million 0.31 -$12.40 million ($0.13) -13.85

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.