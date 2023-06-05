Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,204,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,670,000 after acquiring an additional 430,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,875 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,994,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after buying an additional 495,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

