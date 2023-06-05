Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $39.44. 5,819,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,541,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

